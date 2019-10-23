Golf takes fourth at Pinetree Intercollegiate

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Connor Futrell led Troy with his third-place finish at Kennesaw State’s Pinetree Intercollegiate. The junior carded 4-under-212 to pace the Trojans to a fourth-place team finish.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s golf team finished in 4th place out of a field of 11 teams Tuesday with an overall team score of 885 at the Pinetree Intercollegiate. The tournament was hosted by Kennesaw State and held in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Junior Connor Futrell (69-66-77—212) paced the Trojans and finished tied for 3rd place (4-under) after shooting his first two rounds at 3-under and 6-under.

Senior Jake Tiffin (75-73-74—222) finished in a tie for 14th place (6-over) after shooting his three rounds just over par.

Sophomore Brent Hamm (71-74-77—222) also finished tied for 14th place (6-over) after shooting his first round at 1-under.

Junior Ryan Morrison (75-77-77—229) finished in a tie for 34th place (13-over).

Sophomore Will McFadden (78-77-75—230) finished in a tie for 39th place (14-over).

Redshirt Freshman Nicklas Borrmann (79-76-84—239) finished tied for 55th place (23-over).

The Trojans have finished the fall season and will continue to play in the spring of next year.