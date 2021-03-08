Grant expands campus herbarium

( Photo / University Relations )

Garrett Sanders

Staff Writer

Troy University recently expanded the herbarium for the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences.

The herbarium, established in 1954, has a vast history since its conception on campus.

“The herbarium serves as a historical museum for the purpose to maximize and maintain its scientific value,” Dr. Alvin Diamond, a professor in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, said. “Over the herbarium’s long extended history, over 55,000 specimens of vascular plants, mosses, liverworts and lichen have been added to the collection from all over the globe.”

The new herbarium includes a new mobile storage compactor system, newly replaced storage cabinets, an upgraded camera and macro lens for imaging of the specimens and new computers with new monitors and a couple of external hard drives to store the data saved from the specimens collected.

Diamond also explained the importance of how beneficial the new herbarium will be to not only the students and faculty, but to the bio-industry as well.

“This collection serves as a critical resource for biodiversity, ecological and evolutionary research, not only at Troy University faculty and students, but also to researchers from around the world,” Diamond said. “The specimens in the collection along with their associated data are invaluable records of the identification, distribution, habitats and condition of plant species.”

Diamond expressed that the future of the herbarium is very bright.

“These collection improvements from the grant will allow for the expansion of the collection for up to 25 years at the projected rate of growth of 2,200 specimens annually,” Diamond said.

Students who wish to be involved with the herbarium on campus can contact either Dr. Diamond or Dr. Michael Woods in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences in the Math and Science Complex.