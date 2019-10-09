Hawkins recieves Global Leadership Award

by

Lirona Joshi

Staff Writer

Global Ties Alabama has awarded Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. the Global Leadership Award, recognizing his continued commitment to internationalization. Hawkins received the award alongside Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange during the organization’s annual meeting and diplomacy luncheon at the Capital City Club in Montgomery.

“He has been a catalyst for the evolution of Troy as an international institution,” said Jacquelyn Shipe, chief executive officer of Global Ties Alabama. “When you think of Troy, you think of the diversity and large number of students they have from so many different nations, and that is admirable.”

Hawkins believes the award is another endorsement that others are recognizing Troy as an international institution and how it is growing in its role in the global village.

“The Award from Global Ties Alabama is not an award for me,” Hawkins said. “Rather, it is an award for Troy University as a whole and recognition that we have become Alabama’s International University.

“Internationalization is important because the world is growing smaller, which I believe dictates that we understand people unlike ourselves — those with different languages, cultures and beliefs — for understanding will lead to appreciation.”

Under Hawkins’ leadership, Troy has progressed toward having a robust international program where there are currently more than 1,000 students representing 76 countries. His efforts have been crucial in establishing the 1+2+1 Sino-American Dual Degree program and expansion of the study abroad program at the university.

Global Ties Alabama is a non-profit partner of the U.S. Department of State, which seeks to promote international relationships through citizen diplomacy and enriching Alabama’s education, commerce and global awareness.

“Many organizations have mission statements like that of Global Ties Alabama, and they are all important,” Hawkins said. “We are now a part of that influential network of people and organizations with common interests.”