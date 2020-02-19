Health center set to relocate to old Trojan Center gym

by

(Photo/Chassis Walker)

The Student Health Center is currently located at the bottom floor of Hamil Hall.

Emma Daniel

News Editor

The old fitness area in the Trojan Center is set to become the new Student Health Center and two meeting spaces, according to Dean of Students Herb Reeves.

“We are very excited about (the renovation),” said Jackie Chirico, the nurse practitioner at the Student Health Center. “It’ll basically be a completely new health center.

Hamil Hall is one of the oldest buildings on campus, and Chirico said the health center has been there for too long and deserved some upgrades.

“It’s time for a face-lift and a new beginning” Chirico said.

One of the meeting spaces is also set to become an SGA Senate meeting room.

Reeves said while administration was unsure on an exact date of construction, work would most likely begin “later this spring or early summer.”

Troy’s administration is still making a decision about the Student Health Center currently in Hamil Hall.