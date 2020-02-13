Hear the frequency of love

by

(Graphic/Dior Brown)

Sarah Mountain

Arts & Living Editor

The John M. Long School of Music is presenting a Valentine’s Day concert entitled “frequency Unplugged: A Time for Love” on Friday for students to celebrate solo or with dates.

The contemporary jazz performance will feature music themed around love, so when music professor Dr. Diane Orlofsky heard it, she said she knew a Valentine’s concert would be the perfect fit.

“We have programmed a wide variety (of music),” Orlofsky said. “From classics to vocal jazz arrangements of contemporary pieces and even a few crossover tunes that are sure to be favorites.

“Truly something for every taste.”

Twenty student performers will sing alongside six special guests throughout the concert with a diverse song selection.

Orlofsky encourages students to attend the event and experience something new.

“I have always thought that frequency is an undiscovered gem by the student body,” Orlofsky said. “Contemporary vocal jazz is so much fun to both perform and to listen to.”

The Valentine’s Day event is open to all students.

“Love is the general theme – and we certainly need more love and good will in our world today,” said Shelby Kerns, a freshman music education major from Montgomery, Alabama. “The music is optimistic and full of hope.

“This concert will appeal to all audiences.”

While Orlofsky said she hopes students turn out to listen to frequency, she also wants them to consider auditioning.

“This ensemble is open by audition to anyone on campus,” Orlofsky said. “We have lots of non-music majors who sing in this group for their entire college career.”

The concert shouldn’t last more than an hour, so as not to interfere with additional Valentine’s plans, Orlofsky added. The free concert will be in the Long Hall choir room at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.