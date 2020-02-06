Highlands accounts Troy church

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

A Church of the Highlands campus is expected to come to the city of Troy next fall, according to a Facebook announcement from the church.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the mega-church announced that its 23rd location would be in Trojan territory – set to open Aug. 9.

“I’ve been hoping for a Troy campus since I was a freshman and first experienced Church of the Highlands,” said Victoria Roddam, a senior history education major from Sylacauga, Alabama.

Roddam, like other Troy students who attend Highlands, has to drive 45 minutes from Troy to the Montgomery campus for services.

“I am super excited to be closer to my church,” she said.

“I think it will allow for a more regular attendance for those of us who drive to Montgomery.

“A five-minute drive plus a church service is easier to plan around.”

Rachel Goodwin, a junior nursing major from Leeds, Alabama, said she is eager to see how a local campus will affect the city.

“I’m really excited because it will be a better way to be plugged into a local church,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great moral booster for Troy.”

Goodwin is on the leadership team for Troy Hangout, a college small group that is a part of Church of the Highlands ministry, and she believes the presence of Troy Hangout contributed to bringing the church to the city.

“I think that it grabbed Chris Hodges’ [senior pastor] attention,” Goodwin said

“He recognized that there were college students on fire for the Lord, we had a good social media presence, and we gained recognition through the Montgomery campus.”

Troy Hangout said it will focus on building a stronger community this semester in preparation for Church of the Highlands’ Troy campus to open its doors.

Troy Hangout meets on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Patterson Hall.