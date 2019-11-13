Homecoming Queen, Alumni of the Year announced

by

Sarah Mountain

Staff Writer

Troy University crowned its new Homecoming Queen and announced the Alumni of the Year during the Homecoming football game on Nov. 9.Savannah Maddox, a senior elementary education major from Enterprise, was named Troy University’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. She is a member of Phi Mu sorority and represented the College of Education.

“Being crowned Homecoming Queen is such an incredible honor,” Maddox said. “Troy University has helped me physically, mentally and emotionally become my best-self.

“I am so thankful to have this position to give back to this University and to represent it with pride and dignity.”

Homecoming Queen is determined by the popular vote of the student body, as well as an interview before a board. Maddox said she was nervous since this was her first campaign, but she advises anyone interested in the future to just be themselves and truly enjoy the experience above all.

Maddox also said she is very much looking forward to a year of representing the university and the student body she loves so much. Post-graduation, Maddox would like to become an elementary school teacher around the Wiregrass area and work for her master’s degree at Troy.

Also recognized at the homecoming game were Troy’s 2019 Alumni of the Year: Anshooman Aga, Darlene Hutchinson Biehl, Tommy Bryan and Lamar P. Higgins.

Candidates were chosen for professional accomplishments, civic and community involvement, and service to Troy University, according to the Troy Alumni Association.

“We are delighted to honor these four alumni for their contributions in the workplace, the community and to the University,” said Faith Byrd, alumni affairs director. “They truly represent the Trojan spirit and are tremendous ambassadors for Troy University.

“Homecoming is a special time at TROY, and we hope that our alumni and friends will join us for all of the special activities planned for the weekend.”

Anshooman Aga graduated from Troy University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He came to Troy from New Delhi, India, and was a tennis player throughout his undergraduate career.

Since then, Aga become the executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Cubic Corporation. He was recognized in the San Diego Business Journal as the 2019 Public Company CFO of the Year.

Darlene Biehl graduated from Troy in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was a member of the Tropolitan and served as editor-in-chief her senior year. She was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

Since then, Biehl has been appointed by President Donald Trump as the director of the Office for Victims of Crime in August of 2017, following over 20 years of service in victim advocacy.

Tommy Bryan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1978 and a master’s in education in 1979. Pursuing a career in law, Bryan was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in 2012 and received the title of Judge of the Year that same year. In 2014, he was recognized by Sigma Chi international as a “Significant Sig,” an alum with high professional achievements.

Lamar Higgins graduated in 1981 with a bachelor’s in social science and was the first African-American student to be elected SGA vice president—then served two terms as president. He was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Since graduation, he has joined as a partner in Fine Geddie & Associates, a successful consulting and lobbying firm. He also served as the first African-American member of the Troy University Board of Trustees in 1996.