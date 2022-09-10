Homecoming to be more inclusive

by Georgia Clark

Troy University’s Homecoming Committee is drastically changing how Troy students participate in homecoming activities in an attempt to be more inclusive.

There will now be two divisions eligible to compete in homecoming, giving a more comprehensive range of students a chance to get the whole homecoming experience.

“We wanted to give the smaller organizations an opportunity to get involved because this is about everyone at Troy,” said Anna Grace Holland, a junior exercise science pre-health major from Dothan, Alabama, and the Student Government Association (SGA)’s homecoming co-chair.

The Trojan Division, which consists of the larger organizations like fraternities and sororities, will still participate in the typical homecoming activities such as dance, skit, banner and the other large events that take place each year.

The new T-Roy Division will consist of smaller organizations, like religious groups and on-campus clubs, who will compete in an online poster contest, chalk the quad and philanthropy events.

This year’s homecoming theme will be “Game On Trojans.”

“This year with ‘Game On,’ we’re doing all aspects of game on,” Holland said. “Whether that’s board games, video games or any kind of sports-related things.”

Holland also said each competition will have a different theme, which will be announced at the interest meetings.

For the Trojan Division, applications are due Sept. 13 at 5 p.m., along with the $30 fee required for this division. The fee can be turned in to the Student Involvement Office located in Trojan Center 215.

The T-Roy Division applications are due Sept. 30 at 5 p.m., and groups in the T-Roy Division are not required to pay a fee to participate.

There will be interest meeting in Patterson 205 at 5 p.m. every Wednesday in September, starting this week.

Homecoming will commence on October 10 at 7 p.m. with the dance competition at the Trojan Arena. The week will conclude on October 15 when Troy takes on Texas State at 2:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium. Applications along with more information on what events each division can participate in can be found on Troy’s homecoming Instagram account, @troyuhomecoming.