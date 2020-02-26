Indoor track takes 2nd place at Sun Belt Conference Championships

by

The track team earned 20 points on the first day of competition and 69 on day two to earn 2nd place behind Arkansas State.

The Troy indoor track and field team posted a stellar performance at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, earning second place Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Troy’s second place finish marked the best finish in program history, and the Trojans tallied a program-record 89 total points.

Only Arkansas State with 138 points outscored the Trojans, who earned 89 points for the tournament.

“This was a great meet for this team,” Director Marc Davis said. ” We had a lot go wrong, but we were still able to overcome the obstacles to finish well.

“We have a long way to go to close the gap, but with a performance like we had this week, we need to be thinking that we can challenge for a championship soon.”

The Trojans earned seven total podium finishes, led by Gemma Finch and Tanner Guest, who finished first and second, respectively, in the 800m..

Troy’s distance medley team brought home the first crown for the Trojans. The team was comprised of Finch, Madison Kennedy, Edita Sklenska and Guest.

Macki Walsh also found the podium on Monday, taking home third place in the 5000m with a time of 17:13.41.

On Tuesday, the day kicked off with a podium visit by Madison Kennedy, who finished third in the 400m.

Other individual highlights included Precious Ogba finishing third in the 200 dash (24.30), Kennedy finishing third in the 400 (55.64) and Ines Garcia finishing second in the 800 pentathlon.

The Trojans will next turn their attention to the Indoor NCAA Championships next month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.