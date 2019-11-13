International Education Week brings culture to Troy’s campus

by

Oluwaseun Omotayo

Staff Writer

Troy University will host International Education Week from Nov. 17 to 22, offering events aimed at letting students and faculty experience the different cultures international students bring to Troy University.

Events for the week include the international soccer tournament on Nov. 17. The tournament will be held at the lower intramural field. Students will have the opportunity to invite a professor to lunch the next day.

The luncheon starts at noon in the Trojan Center ballrooms. All students who plan to be there must RSVP at isa@troy.edu.

“We hope to promote healthy relationships between faculty and students,” said Maria Frigge, associate dean of international student services.

There will also be a celebration of language and culture hosted by the World Languages and Culture department from 4 to 6 p.m. on the same day.

Freshman Forum’s annual Friendsgiving can give students a chance to experience a thanksgiving away from home with other students. Friendsgiving will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Collegedale Church at 6 p.m. The event, free for all international students, will feature various Thanksgiving dishes.

The church is located across from the new recreational center on campus on John M. Long Drive.

International High School Day, scheduled for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m., will see presentations from the admissions office on study abroad programs, languages offered at Troy and the global scholar program.

The Taste of the World and a world fashion show will both be held on the Bibb Graves Quad on Nov. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Taste of the World will feature foods from all around the globe, and includes a finger food competition.

There will also be a world fashion show on the Bibb Graves quad along with the Taste of the World, which is open to all and students. All who are interested in modeling can contact the International office.

The final event of the week is the ISCO festival on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Trojan Center ballrooms. According to Matthew Knopps, a senior marketing major from Pell City and president of ISCO, this will be an opportunity for students and faculty to experience International Culture.

“The ISCO festival is a wonderful celebration of international and domestic talent,” Knopps said. “We have several acts from around the world.”

Tickets will be sold at the Trojan Center and in the International office, and flyers will be put up around campus to advertise all events.

International programs will be setting up other activities to be announced during Thanksgiving break.

“Be sure to check your email for more information about opportunities and activities available during the break,” Frigge said.