It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas

by

(PHOTO/ Chris Wallace)

The “Sounds of the Season” concert will feature a myriad of performances by different groups, such as theater, band, and choir. Pictured above is Troy’s Chorale ensemble, directed by Dr. Diane Orlofsky.

Andrea Hammack

Staff Writer

With the holidays approaching, Troy University’s College of Communication and Fine Arts (CCFA) is getting into the Christmas spirit and hosting its “Sounds of the Season” concert on Dec. 3.

“Sounds of the Season” is an annual performance put on by the CCFA collaboration out of the office of Dr. Larry Blocher, director of the School of Music and dean of the CCFA.

“For the past several years, our ‘Sounds of the Season’ concert has been a part of our Middle School Southeastern United States Band Clinic,” Blocher said. “This clinic brings more than 500 students, band directors, parents and guests to our campus and is an important recruiting event.

“This year, we are changing the format of the concert for that event to have more of a band emphasis since these are band students.”

“Christmas Traditions” is the theme of the concert this year, which will feature students, faculty and a special guest, Bobby Horton.

Horton, a Birmingham native, is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and music historian and is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading authorities of music from the Civil War period.

“The production will include a variety of traditional music and will close with the lighting of the Troy University Christmas tree,” Blocher said.

Kirsten Jones, a junior art education major from Elba, attended the show for the first time last year and is looking forward to going again.

“My former high school band director actually suggested I go as a way to take a break from being so busy with finals,” Jones said. “I’m going again because it was such a great concert and experience, and I’m a huge Christmas nut.

“I’m actually hoping to bring some others with me this time.”

Jones said her favorite thing about the event was the variety of music that was showcased.

“I loved being able to hear not just an instrumental concert, but also the choir. I’m definitely looking forward to the choir again.”

The concert not only attracts current students but also brings back those who have graduated or moved from the area.

Brianna Delvecchio, a previous Troy student, has attended “Sounds of the Season” since she was in high school and she said she doesn’t plan on stopping now.

“I feel like it’s a tradition for me to go,” Delvecchio said. “I always love seeing all the different types of music; the folk music always ends up being my favorite.”

Delvecchio said Christmas is one of her favorite times of the year, and this event gets her in the spirit of the holiday.

“Christmas time is the best time of the year, and this event makes it even better,” Delvecchio said. “The music always puts me in the Christmas spirit, and everything comes to a close with the lighting of a Christmas tree, which is the best way to end it.”

With so many diverse aspects within the event, there is always something for everyone.

“It has a theater aspect, the band ensembles, the choir – and I feel like it has something everyone can enjoy,” Delvecchio said. “I plan to go every year I can.

“It’s always great to watch and see the new things they add. It will always be my favorite concert on campus.”

“Sounds of the Season” is free and open to the whole community on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Claudia Crosby Theater. No tickets are required.

“It is our hope that our Troy University family – students, faculty, staff and administration – and our Troy community will join us for the event,” Blocher said.