Johnson Center for the Arts offers new exhibits, rental spaces

The Gibson Gallery is open to the public and available for rentals.

PJ Heath

Staff Writer

The Johnson Center for the Arts has multiple offerings and events coming up this spring.

Starting Feb.24, the center will be displaying the African American inspired artwork of Troy Fest 2019 winner, Avont Anderson, and the captivating metal sculptures of Vincent Buwalda.

Both exhibits will be on display from through April 10.

Next up will be Trish Land’s watercolor impressionism with a beginning exhibition date of April 23.

She will also be holding a children’s interactive center during Troy Fest weekend. To get an early view of Land’s work, visit her website, trishland.com.

The Johnson Center is more than just an art exhibition space, it is also a place you can rent for special events, such as graduations, weddings, small parties, bridal showers and more.

There are three facilities available for use, all of which can accommodate anywhere from six to 200 people with prices varying depending on the venue and event type.

During individual events, masks are encouraged and preferred, but they are not required.

The staff at the Johnson Center is committed to safety and health by having multiple hand sanitizer stations and ensuring touch points are sanitized.

To find out more about the artists or to rent a venue, go to the Johnson Center’s website at jcatroy.org.