Kats delivering food to your door

Kats Delivery, a food logistics firm that specializes in catering and on demand delivery, is the latest in the food service industry to knock on the doors of Troy. Owned and run by Maurice Mercer, a Troy alum from the class of 2004, the Birmingham-based food service company began its Troy operations in August 2019.

Named after his mother, Katherine, fondly remembered as Kat by her friends, Kats Delivery was a company started with a vision to serve its community. It was when Mercer’s mother fell sick at 57 while he was a student at Troy that he realized how much of a challenge getting food and groceries in the Birmingham area could be for people who couldn’t leave their homes.

“When she passed away, the Lord was pushing me to continue to work on the vision that we shared, and so I started working on it,” Mercer said.

Mercer started Kats Delivery in August 2014 in the Birmingham area as an ode to his mother a year after her death. Five years down the line, Kats Delivery has made its way down to Troy.

“I have always been fond of Troy and the many eateries there, the pleasantness of it all,” Mercer said. “So, I began doing my research and at that time the only delivery company in Troy was QuickFix, and I felt like Troy would be healthy enough to support another delivery company.”

In joining the wave of demand for delivery services, Troy has recently seen a rise in their popularity. Just recently, Walmart opened grocery pickup services, while Publix is leading the game by offering grocery delivery through Instacart. Also, recently Doordash, a national-level food delivery service, has extended its services into the Troy area.

While still in its launching phase in Troy, Kats Delivery was poised with an offer to buy out QuickFix in September 2019. With owner Clay Copeland, a senior marketing major from Selma nearing his graduation, Kats Delivery was presented an opportunity to incorporate QuickFix and become the sole locally run competitor to national-level Doordash.

“QuickFix had a loyal customer base, and we are very aware of that,” Mercer said. “And with our software and training in the five years of business, we will be allowed to give the QuickFix customers an experience of a national scale.”

Although continuing the food delivery service, Kats Delivery is still working on incorporating other services that were previously provided by QuickFix. Mercer said that while services like payment with cash on delivery is being considered, services of grocery pick-up and delivery will not be available any time soon.

Most of the restaurants in Troy are concentrated on U.S Highway 231, so Kats brings a new opportunity for nearly 19,000 residents of Troy who might not live in that restaurant-heavy area. The company is also a flexible employment opportunity for students and residents.

“The schedule is flexible, and it’s at your own pace,” said Erica Brooks, a senior nursing major from Montgomery, who works as a delivery driver with Kats. “You work when you want to work.

“This job is different from other jobs because in this position I have the ability to make everyone happy and satisfied.”

In competing with multi-million-dollar, nationally established companies such as Doordash, Mercer believes that Kats’ focus on providing hot food with good customer service experience sets it apart.

“Everyone I speak to (about Kats), loves it,” said Ashton Williams, a senior exercise science major from Phoenix City, Alabama, who also works for Kats. “They say we are really fast, and it’s very convenient for them.”

Kats Delivery currently employs 10 students from Troy University as its local delivery drivers in Troy. It has also partnered with three local restaurants including Flo’s Kitchen, Momma Goldberg’s, Trojan Teriyaki and Hibachi House. While delivery from the partnered restaurants is free of charge, customers can also order from other restaurants for a small delivery fee.

