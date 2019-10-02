Kicking off South Hate Week

by

Sarah Mountain

Staff Writer

With Beat South Week just around the corner, Troy University’s Student Alumni Association (SAA) and Student Government Association (SGA) are planning events to prepare for the buildup to the game against in-state rival South Alabama.

“I’m mostly excited about the unity that the students feel during Beat South Week, ” said Kha’Doe Crosby, a senior English major from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and vice president of the SAA. “Even though this is a diverse school with diverse opinions, we really seem to come together.”

While the game isn’t until Oct. 16, South Hate Week officially kicks off a week beforehand. The SAA has traditionally been in charge of all events and competitions involved with South Hate Week, and this year, they are adding some new activities to the agenda.

Starting Monday, Oct. 7, the SAA is opening a social media competition to see who can create the funniest or most clever tweet regarding why they hate South. Submissions can be made by hashtagging #SOUTHHATE19 until Oct. 14. The winner will be awarded a Troy swag bag.

The SAA is also working on putting together a cornhole tournament at one of the local bars with a cash prize. The SAA will even be present at the volleyball game on Oct. 11 with T-Roy and the championship belt for a photo booth and social media activity.

Other ideas such as a banner making activity on the quad or a car smash behind TC have been floating around, but final decisions haven’t been made yet.

According to SAA president Blake Garris, a junior math education major from Birmingham, Alabama, the SAA will also be selling game day buttons Oct.7-14. The buttons are “a great way to show Trojan spirit and support for our team, school and coaches,” Garris says. “The events that the SAA has every year are always a lot of fun, but this year, we are raising the bar and bringing in some new events that we’ve never done before.

“We hope for a great student involvement in these events.”

In addition to the SAA’s events, SGA is putting together Trojan Madness on Oct. 14, which will serve as the pep rally for the game. According to Morgan Long, a senior sports management major from Hoover, Alabama, and SGA president, they are looking to plan the annual bonfire on sorority hill, which can only take place if it is not too dry because of safety concerns.

“I can’t wait for South Hate to kick off — it’s one of my favorite times of the year,” said Madi Maldonado, a sophomore global business major from Niceville, Florida. “I can be found at any and all events thrown to really drum up some Trojan pride

“I think everyone should (participate).”

All updates and events can be found on the official Troy University, Troy Student Government and Troy Student Alumni Instagram pages.