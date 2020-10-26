Listen to this! Music for when you need a pick-me-up!

by

Andrea Hammack

Trojan Living Editor

“It’s a lovely day today, so whatever you’ve got to do, you’ve got a lovely day to do it in, that’s true,” sings Ella Fitzgerald in her rendition of Irving Berlin’s “It’s a Lovely Day Today.”

As we move past midterms, some of us have been weighed down by a heavy workload, which has affected the way we handle our day-to-day tasks.

For me personally, it’s been a rough few weeks, and when times get hard, it’s sometimes difficult to pull yourself out of it mentally.

Sometimes all you can do to cope is to put on some good music and try your best to get through that “lovely day.”

So, in case you don’t have the right playlist to bring your mood up, here are some suggestions that have helped me kick some bad days into gear.

One band I’ve always been able to turn to when I need my mood boosted is Grouplove. If the name didn’t already persuade your mood, their songs sure will.

One of my favorites to turn on is “Ways To Go” from the Spreading Rumors album. The video is also a serotonin booster if you need something extra.

Not only does this band sound like they’re having a good time, they clearly love what they do, and it makes me feel good to see and hear something like that.

Most any song you turn on by them is so upbeat, it’s hard not to enjoy yourself, even if for just a bit.

The Foo Fighters have always been able to turn a bad day into a good one for me. Whether you’re driving or hanging around the house and doing absolutely nothing, the Foo Fighters are a must if you’re into any type of alternative music.

From “Learn to Fly” to “Monkey Wrench” and more, you’ll find something to add some good vibes to your day.

Their music is so energetic – even the darker songs have an energy that makes me feel better.

Finally, if you’re looking for something in the country arena, I 100% will always recommend Darius Rucker.

I’m not the biggest modern country fan, but he’s clearly doing something right. Not only is Rucker versatile in the music he creates (if you listen to what he’s made as a solo country artist vs. Hootie and the Blowfish) his energy is infectious.

I can turn on “For the First Time” or “Hold My Hand” and feel invincible. Whether you connect with country music or not, Rucker is an artist that will most likely appeal to anyone.

He’s just an overall great musician and worth your listen.

None of these artists have any wild characteristics, and I can’t guarantee that they’ll completely turn your day around, but music in general always helps me.

So add these to the playlist, crank up the volume, and go have the lovely day you deserve!