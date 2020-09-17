Martavious Ginyard turns artistic passion into lifestyle

by

( Photo / Contributed )

Amya Mitchell

Contributer

How this theater major found his calling

Martavious Ginyard, a senior theater major from Troy, Alabama, has turned his passion for art into a lifestyle.

Ginyard’s love for art started when he was a kid, but he didn’t realize that was the path that he would be taking once he left high school.

“I’ve always had this gift of art,” Ginyard said. “I’ve always been interested in movies, acting and visual art.

“It has always been there, but recently performing and being around art within the theater and dance department has definitely encouraged me to continue to do it.”

It was only when Ginyard started his junior year at Troy that he decided he wanted to pursue a life of performing.

“It was when I got to Troy University and it was time to pick a major,” Ginyard said. “I was drawn to Troy’s theater and dance and was spending more time with my artwork.”

Ginyard says that his love for art has transformed his life, and he now knows it’s his purpose.

“God has truly allowed me to grow in many areas like my confidence and skills,” Ginyard said.

“In school, I was just about sports, but that was over because Troy doesn’t have a men’s soccer team.

“I definitely questioned my purpose, so I prayed about it, and I was slowly led to performing. It wasn’t on the athletic stage that I knew of but on the theater stage.

“I’m able to practice my craft with art and performing while I’m at Troy.

“I can’t track how it started, but I know it’s what I’m meant to be doing.”

When it comes to Ginyard’s physical artwork, his portraits consistently portray realistic drawings of humans and nature.

“Every time I create something, I’m just mimicking what’s already here,” Ginyard said. “Whatever people see me create is just a reflection of what God has already done.”

Ginyard isn’t sure where his art will take him after graduation, but he’s looking to God to find the answers to where he’s meant to be.

“I want to do film acting,” Ginyard said. “I’ve never seen anything but Troy because I’ve been here my whole life, but theater has shown that I can be good at this acting thing.”

Ginyard says the one thing he would tell Troy University students is to trust God and the image he has created of you.

“I want people to know that anything is possible through Christ,” Ginyard said. “God has created us for so many beautiful purposes.”

Ginyard currently sells his art on his Facebook page Martavious Ginyard Artwork.