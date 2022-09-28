Meet the Trojans

by Rylee Bamberger

This week’s featured Trojan is none other than RaJae’ Johnson.

Johnson is a wide receiver for the Troy football team. The new addition to this Trojan offense has been a cornerstone in the passing game. The senior transfer from UAB has gone under the radar throughout the season despite producing highlight after highlight.

Johnson does not put up huge numbers on the stat sheet, but when he gets the ball in his hands, you can feel the entire game change. During week one at Ole Miss, Johnson’s first target resulted in a 7-yard gain, which was followed up by a 3-yard touchdown reception on a crucial fourth down in the redzone in the fourth quarter.

The next week against Alabama A&M, Johnson had even more success. Late in the second quarter, Johnson hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Watson. Later in the game, Johnson hauled in a 5-yard hitch that he turned into a 22-yard gain after stiff-arming a player to the ground and trucking over a defender, which resulted in the defensive back’s helmet flying off.

As you can guess, this play had the stadium erupt with emotion. Players running and cheering, Johnson celebrating, and the fans cheering in excitement displayed the quick momentum change caused by RaJae’ Johnson.

Johnson also caught a 24-yard pass two plays later, setting the Trojans up in amazing field position, which allowed Gunnar Watson to throw his fourth touchdown of the night.

This past week, Johnson was held to only two receptions; however, he racked up a total of 57 yards with one of his receptions going for 48 yards. Johnson is a featured player within this Trojan offense, and every time he touches the football, you can expect a huge swing of momentum and a play the fans will leave the stadium thinking about.