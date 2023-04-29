Memorial service held for victim of Dadeville shooting

by Kris Harrell

DADEVILLE, AL – Loved ones and community members gathered in Dadeville Monday to pay their final respects to high school senior, Philstavious Dowdell, at a memorial service in the Dadeville High School auditorium on Monday.

He and three others were killed, while more than thirty others were injured, after a shooting took place during his sister’s Sweet 16 birthday party on April 15. Dowdell was 18-years-old.

Dowdell played football, basketball, and ran track for the Dadeville Tigers, and he had been committed to playing football at Jacksonville State in the Fall. He had recently attended a high school track meet at Troy University where he won medals for finishing first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash.

“He was one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen come through Dadeville,” said classmate Walker Spraddins, who played basketball with Dowdell. “He had a bright future.”

Members of the community came out to the memorial service Monday, wrapping around the high school auditorium as they were waiting for the service to start.

Spraddins said the community has come together after the tragedy, regularly holding vigils and church services.

He said this is why he, and many others at the memorial, wore the school colors of black and gold, and they touted clothing that read “Dadeville Strong,” to represent how the community is healing together.

“I’m just lost for words,” said Shelia Hill, whose son was present at the shooting. “He is a very nice young fella. My son played football with him, and I knew his mother and sister.

“Nobody had anything bad to say about him.”

Hill spoke about the emotional strife of having a child experience such a horrific event. She said her son called her that night in tears.

“He just kind of cried and said ‘meet us at the hospital momma – my friend, they hit,”’ Hill said. “I didn’t know what that meant, because I hadn’t heard about a shooting.

Hill states that the night at the hospital looked similar to the memorial, with emergency vehicles scattered around the roads and around the building everywhere.

“You get mad, but then also, you’d be happy, like, ‘my son is okay,’ Hill added. “I’m happy, but then I’m sad for others.

“It’s just, it’s a lot. It’s a lot of different feelings.”

In total, six suspects have been charged in connection with the Dadeville shooting. Dowdell was the second victim to be laid to rest. The funeral for the two other victims will be held later this week.