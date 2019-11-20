Men fall to Indiana, top Carver at home

by

(PHOTO/Troy Athletics)

Sophomore guard Jalen Tuck puts up a contested three in Troy’s road game against basketball powerhouse Indiana. Troy fell 100-62 in Bloomington.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Trojans fell 100-62 against Indiana last Saturday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. However, this loss also saw sophomore Zay Williams record a new career-high in points with 28 points scored with 11 of 19 field goals made and eight rebounds.

Senior Charles Norman recorded 10 points alongside six rebounds while redshirt sophomore Atakan Sahinkaya scored five points with 10 rebounds with a new career-high 23 minutes played.

Indiana got off to a fast start as the team stretched its lead to 28 points early in the game with a score of 40-13. In the first half, Troy shot only 10-26 from the field and suffered 12 turnovers as a result of Indiana’s stout defense.

During the second half, Troy went on a short 7-0 run and came within 84-50, but Indiana’s lead proved too high to overcome.

The Trojans and first-year Head Coach Scott Cross claimed their first victory of this early season as they bested Carver by a score of 84-57 Monday night in Trojan Arena.

High scores were in abundance as five Trojans recorded double-digit points, led by Zay Williams and Junior Davion Thomas with 14 points each, a new career-high for Thomas. Freshman Tyrek Williams also recorded a new career-high with 10 points.

Sophomore KJ Simon scored 11 points alongside 11 rebounds to record his first career double-double, with junior Darian Adams also scoring 11 points with five assists.

Troy got off to a speedy start as they led 19-3 early in the first half. Three Trojans recorded eight or more points throughout the half as Thomas, who scored on two three-point field goals late in the half to give Troy the lead with a score of 41-25 heading into halftime.

During the second half, Troy just missed a perfect percentage at the line, shooting 12 of 13 shots for 43 total points. Troy shot 31 of 70 (44%) from the field during the game and saw assists on 17 made baskets.

The Trojans were back in action Wednesday night against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Check tropnews.com for coverage of that game.