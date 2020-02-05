Men’s golf starts spring at GS Individual Collegiate

by

(Photo/Troy Athletics)

Nicklas Borrmann finished 33rd at the GS Individual Collegiate.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Trojans wrapped up a tough tournament at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate on Tuesday at the Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro, Georgia.

Before the event, Head Coach Bart Barnes said this invitational would be a good way for the team to start the spring portion of the schedule.

“This is a great opportunity for these four to shake off the rest from the winter and get some competitive rounds under their belts,” Barnes said. “There will be some players from some of the top programs in the country at the tournament, so it presents a chance for our guys to see where they stack up heading into a challenging spring schedule.”

Redshirt freshman Nicklas Borrmann led the Trojan golfers at the invitational last weekend with rounds of 77-75-78.

Borrmann tied for 33rd place at 14-over par after missing par on some holes by a few strokes on both days.

Sophomore Brian Bianco finished in 46th place with rounds of 80-79-78 and a total of 21-over par.

Junior Christopher Taylor (78-84-81) finished play tied for 56th place (27-over) in his first tournament appearance for Troy while teammate and redshirt freshman Kyle Cornelius (85-91-87) finished in 64th place (47-over).

Over the course of the tournament, only six players were under par at the finish.

The Trojans begin the team’s spring campaign on Feb. 17-18 at the Latour Intercollegiate where Nicholls State will play as host at the LA Tour Golf Club in Matthews, Louisiana.