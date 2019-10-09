Men’s golf takes sixth at Intercollegiate

by

The Troy men’s golf team carded a team score of 592 at an Intercollegiate hosted by Middle Tennessee State.

The Troy men’s golf team finished in 6thplace out of a field of 14 teams Tuesday with an overall team score of 592 at the Intercollegiate at The Grove after Monday’s round of golf was canceled. Middle Tennessee State University played hostand the tournament was held in College Grove, Tennessee.

Junior Connor Futrell (72-72—144) paced the Trojans and finished tied for 10thplace (even) after shooting his two rounds at par.

Senior Jake Tiffin (73-75—148) finished in a tie for 24thplace (4-over) after shooting his two rounds at 1-over and 3-over.

Sophomore Will McFadden (71-77—148) also finished in a tie for 24thplace (4-over) after shooting his first round at 1-under and his second round at 5-over.

Junior Ryan Morrison (76-79—155)finished in a tie for 58thplace (11-over) and

Sophomore Brent Hamm (80-76—156) finished tied for 63rdplace (12-over).

Sophomore Bryson Bianco (75-83—158) finished tied for 69thplace (14-over), while redshirt freshman Brent Hamm (86-84—170) finished in 87thplace (26-over) in their first appearances this season.

The Trojans will play again in two weeks at the Pinetree Intercollegiate at Kennesaw State in Kennesaw, Georgia, on October 21-22.