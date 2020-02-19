Men’s tennis defeats Florida A&M, North Alabama at home

by

The men’s tennis team won its third game in a row after the Trojans defeated Florida A&M and North Alabama last Saturday at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.

The two wins move the team’s record to 5-3 on the season. The three-game streak is the longest since early March of last season.

During the first match against Florida A&M, the Trojans won the doubles point after the Rattlers had to forfeit one court as they couldn’t field a full team.

Pelayo Antuna and Carles Anton scored 6-2 after a dominating performance, and teammates Christopher Tasker and Oskar Michalek won their point after play was stopped early.

Anton kicked off singles play with a perfect 6-0 in back-to-back sets to win his point.

Michalek and teammate Javier Llinares both won their match points in back-to-back sets. Llinares’ win clinched the singles point for the Trojans.

After Antuna suffered a 6-2, 0-6, 11-9 loss on the first court, Tasker closed out the match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Robert Hayden.

Later that day, the Trojans continued their roll by defeating North Alabama at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.

In doubles play, Michalek and Tasker won 6-1 after a dominating performance. Antuna and Anton followed up with a 6-2 win to earn Troy the doubles point.

In singles play, Anton scored his second-straight shutout.

Llinares followed with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Cade Reasons.

Troy clinched the singles point after Tasker won his match 6-0, 6-2 over Tim Heslin.

Next, the Trojans will head to Corpus Christi, Texas, to participate in the HEB Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The team will take on New Mexico State at 10 a.m. and DePaul at 5 p.m. on Friday before facing Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday at 10 a.m.