Men’s tennis falls to North Florida

( Photo / Troy Athletics )

Tanner Colvin

Sports Writer

The Troy men’s tennis continued its perfect start to the season with a road win at Stetson University.

Stetson only had four players giving Troy the advantage. In doubles Troy started with a win due to a Stetson forfeit. Troy took advantage with a quick 6-0 win by the pair of Carles Anton and Pelayo Antuna to earn the doubles points.

In singles the Trojans were awarded two points because Stetson didn’t have anyone to play on courts five and six. Giving Troy a 3-0 singles lead, only needing one victory to clinch the match.

Senior Amer Bedwan earned an easy 6-0, 6-3 victory to give Troy the fourth point of the match. The Trojans continued to pick up victories from Carles Anton and Vito Llinares on courts two and four.

The Trojans only lost 1 match on the day ending the match 6-1.

Troy’s next match was away against the University of North Florida where they suffered their first loss of the season.

North Florida took the lead in both doubles matches. Meaning Troy had to win 4 solos to keep their undefeated season alive. Sadly, Troy would only be able to win 1 of the 6 singles matches, giving the Osprey the 6-1 win on the day.

Troy will have two home matches this upcoming week. The Trojans will host UAB on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. and Alabama State on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m.