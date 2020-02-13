Men’s tennis shuts down Alcorn State

by

Pelayo Antuna contributed to the tennis team’s clean sweep over Alcorn State with a doubles win and a singles win on Sunday.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The men’s tennis team recorded its second shutout of the season with a 7-0 victory against Alcorn State University last Saturday in Alcorn, Mississippi.

The win puts the Trojans back in the win column and moves the record to 3-3 with the team winning two of its last three games.

Junior Pelayo Antuna and freshman Charles Anton made their first start on court No. 1 and secured the doubles point after winning just one match after Alcorn State was unable to field a complete doubles roster.

Sophomore Pak Hong Chan won the first match of his career, a two-set match (6-1, 6-3).

Antuna won his two set-match (6-4, 6-2), while Anton won his first match clincher after winning his two-set match (6-1, 6-3).

Freshman Javier Llinares won his two-set match (6-2, 6-3), and Senior Oskar Michalek won his two-set match (6-4, 6-2).

Next, the Trojans will play at the Lunsford Tennis Complex for the first time this season and will have a four-game home stand.

On Friday, the team takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers at 10 a.m. before facing in-state foe North Alabama Lions at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the Trojans face the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 9 a.m. before taking on another in-state rival UAB, at 2:30 p.m.

Troy has faced UAB seven times, dropping five, but have won the last two matches, including last year’s in Birmingham, Alabama.

UAB has started the spring portion of its schedule 0-4.