Men’s tennis wins HEB Invitational Tournament

by

(Photo/Zenith Shrestha)

The men’s tennis team has now won five of its last six games after starting 2-3 on the season.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s tennis team won the HEB Invitational Tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas, last weekend, winning two of three games of the tournament.

The Trojans are now 7-4 on the season after winning five of their last six games.

In match one against New Mexico State, the Aggies took the doubles point after winning two of three doubles matches.

Carles Anton and Pelayo Antuna dropped their doubles match 6-4, and Christopher Tasker and Oskar Michalek dropped their match 6-4, too.

Andy Romero and Javier Llinares picked up a 6-4 doubles victory, but the Aggies had already clinched the doubles point.

In singles play, the Trojans and Aggies split the six matches with three wins apiece.

Anton, Michalek and Llinares picked up wins in the first three singles matches. The Trojans needed one more point to win, but Manuel Bernard, Tasker and Antuna dropped their matches.

On the same day against DePaul, the Trojans again dropped two of the three doubles matches.

After Romero and Llinares dropped their doubles match 6-2, Anton and Antuna picked up a 6-2 victory.

Tasker and Michalek dropped their doubles match to give DePaul the doubles point.

In singles play, the Trojans took four matches, which was enough to clinch the singles point and the victory.

Llinares defeated Luuk Wassenaar 6-0, 6-2. Antuna followed with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Vito Tonejc.

Anton defeated Tamas Zador 6-4, 6-0, and Michalek’s 6-3, 6-1 victory over Boris Spanjaard clinched the game for the Trojans.

On Sunday, the Trojans finished out the tournament against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

For the first time in the tournament, the Trojans took the doubles point, and they did it in a sweep.

Anton and Antuna took a 6-1 victory, and Tasker and Michalek followed with a 6-3 win to clinch the doubles point.

In singles play, the team dominated and only needed three wins to clinch the singles point.

Michalek started with a 6-0, 6-2 victory, and Anton followed with a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Llinares defeated Zane Kohrs 7-6, 6-2 and clinched the singles point for the Trojans.

Next, the Trojans will be at home today to play host to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2 p.m. at the Lunsford Tennis Complex. This match is a make-up game from January.

Then, the Trojans will face UT-Chattanooga on Friday at 2 p.m. and will close out its home stand against Southern Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m.