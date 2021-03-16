Tanner Colvin

Sports Writer

Men’s tennis is on a winning hot streak with the team’s ninth straight victory over Southern Miss. This was Troy’s seventh away win on the season, improving the Trojans’ record to 15-1.

Troy started off strong with two points from Nicolas Simkin and Christopher Tasker’s doubles victory along with Carles Anton and Amer Bedwan winning their match giving Troy the early lead.

Troy won all but one match in singles.

Anton and Simkin both won their matches and secured important points for the Trojans.

Tasker, a redshirt junior, won both singles matches winning one match 6-0.

More notable victories came from Manuel Bernard, Amer Bedwan and Vito Lilnares.

Troy will play this Saturday, March 20 at noon in Thibodaux, Louisiana against Nicholls State.