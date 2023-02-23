NABJ holds annual Apollo Night celebrating Black History Month

by Camille Coney

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) held its annual Apollo Night last Thursday for students, faculty and staff to display their talent and celebrate Black History Month.

Catelyn Blackmon, a junior interdisciplinary studies major from Dothan, Alabama, and the president of NABJ, said the group works hard to help Troy students and give back to the community.

“NABJ is where the minority of Troy get together as an organization, and we just do things to help us promote us in our career,” Blackmon said.

Apollo Night is held every year in February to celebrate Black History Month and raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Pike and Surrounding Counties.

Prizes were raffled off during the event to celebrate the support audience members and performers put into the event and fundraiser. NABJ also had some special performances in store for their audience as part of the show.

Destin Benai, the CEO of the modeling organization Upper Echelon, and Shaquoria Marsh, a junior global buisness major from Dothan, Alabama, performed their rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston.

Marsh said she discovered her talent during a family tragedy.

“When I was seven years old, my cousin passed away in a motorcycle accident,” Marsh said. “I begged my mom to let me sing at the funeral.

“I didn’t know if I could sing for real, I just wanted to do something, and then after that it kind of just took off from there.”

On a lighter note, Benai wanted to leave the students at Troy University a positive message, stating to be confident in everything you do.

“Continue to strive be great, give God all the praise, and remember: Go Trojans,” Benai said.