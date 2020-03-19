NCAA to consider eligibility relief for seniors

by

(Photo/Wikipedia commons)

Scott Shelton

Sports Editor

After canceling all winter and spring championships, the NCAA said it is discussing allowing eligibility relief for seniors in sports who saw their seasons cut short amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA said in a statement on Friday. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time.

“Additional issues with the NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference made the decision to suspend indefinitely all conference championships and regular season play in all sports.

The league office said the decision was made in consultation with the schools’ presidents, chancellors and directors of athletics.

This ended the season for Troy’s women’s basketball team, who was the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament and slated to play this weekend.

Other sports affected at Troy are men’s and women’s golf, track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and baseball.