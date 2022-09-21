Neon Pep Rally has Students Pumped

by Emma Ellis

Troy University students had the opportunity to show their excitement for the first home football game during the neon pep rally held by Troy’s Student Government Association (SGA).

The pep rally was held last Thursday in the Trojan Arena, and students were encouraged to dress in bright, neon colors.

“It was really nice to see a lot of the students, Greek and non-Greek, just being excited and cheering on the Trojans, but also recognizing other students in other sports,” said Josh Dawsey, a senior history major from Dothan, Alabama.

While football was the main focus of the pep rally, other Troy teams that will be playing this season were showcased as well.

“It was really awesome getting to hear from not just the football team, but the cross country and soccer team, and it was awesome getting to hear from Coach Sumrall as well,” said the SGA Vice President of Campus affairs, Kendall Sedran a junior marketing major from Trussville, Alabama.

“I think the importance of having pep rallies is that it gets students excited for the games, that way they’re not like, ‘oh, it’s just another game,’ but they’re actually excited for it.” Dawsey said. “They see how other students are reacting to the excitement of the game, so everyone kind of feeds off of each other and it allows everyone to just be happy and have a good time.”

Campus affairs hopes to get more student involvement in Troy Athletics, and this pep rally was a step closer to that goal.

“We had a lot of students turn out.” Sedran said. “We even had The Fortress representing tonight.”

In addition to being Troy University’s student section, The Fortress provides non-Greek affiliated students the opportunity to participate in Trojan spirit in a community setting.

“Every school deserves a good student section, so I feel that Troy needs one,” said Garret Canterbury, a social science education major from Tuscaloosa, Alabama who is the president of The Fortress. “If you come to the games, just come join our section; get a little rowdy with us, and have some fun!”

Students can follow @troysga on Instagram, and they call follow The Fortress @the_fortress_troy.