New Member Activities suspended for all fraternities

by

All new member activities have been placed on hold due to “hazing and risk management issues,” according to an email from Dean of Students Herbert Reeves sent to all on-campus fraternities.

Each organization is scheduled to meet with administration for policy reviews. Based on these meetings, administration will approve or deny “the continuation of the new member process.”

The meetings are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

The Tropolitan will continue to update this story as is develops.