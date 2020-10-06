New policies and changes implemented for Troy University library

by

Tierra McCall

Staff Writer

The Troy University Library, located in Wallace Hall, is implementing some new policies for the fall 2020 semester. These changes include new hours, new databases and new policies.

With the new fall hours, the library is open Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours may differ during holidays and exam week.

The library offers more than 245 databases, which gives students access to millions of articles on a variety of subjects.

Nine new databases are being offered including Food Studies Online, Entertainment Industry Magazine Archive Collection and a Coronavirus Research Database. To access these databases, go to my.troy.edu/libraries/databases.html.

One new policy for the fall semester is that board games are now available for students to check out at the reference desk for 48 hours.

Also, students can now contact the library if they have published a book and would like it featured in the library.

The library has a variety of exciting events and projects for the fall semester and early 2021.

One project, called “Military Service: A History in Postcards,” features 26,000 historical postcards with images dating from 1903-1966.

It is comprised of 26 slideshows and 800 images of military history. The images include 200 military camps, forts, bases or military instruction.

The library encourages students and teachers to use these images for assignments and in the classroom. The postcards can be found at troy.libguides.com/military.

Americans and the Holocaust, an event made possible by a grant from the American Library Association, will be featured in the Troy University library from February 24, 2021 thru April 7, 2021.

This traveling library exhibit, based on the exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., will travel to 50 U.S. public and academic libraries from 2020 to 2022.

“This exhibit examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s,” said Ms. Alyssa Martin, the Social Sciences librarian.

The themes of the exhibit include Americans’ responses to refugees, war and genocide.

According to the website, this exhibit will “challenge commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about Nazi persecution and the murder of Jews.” It focuses on stories of those who acted in response to Nazism.

For more information on the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit, go to www.ala.org/tools/programming/USHolocaustMuseum.