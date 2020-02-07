No viral concerns

by

(Photo/ Suraj Thapa Magar)

Sonish Lamsal, a senior computer science and math major from Pokhara, Nepal, is shown wearing a mask.

Emma Daniel

News Editor

One Troy student is expected to return home from a coronavirus-affected area, and trips to China are being canceled after the coronavirus was declared a public health emergency.

The Troy student who is still in Beijing is “not symptomatic and currently scheduled to return to the U.S. within a week,” according to a university statement issued last Wednesday.

Dean of Student Services Herb Reeves said, while he has not had contact with the student, he “feels certain (the student) will have to go through the check process at the airport upon arriving in the states.”

The student is in Beijing on a scholarship from the Chinese Ministry of Education, not a Troy study abroad scholarship, according to the university statement.

Two students alsoreturned from China before the spring semester, but those students have shown no symptoms.

“We continue to closely monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and will keep the campus community informed of any impact on Troy University,” said Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Tatum said Troy University’s administration chose to cancel the Confucius Institute trip to China set for March and is also reviewing trips to other affected areas to debate cancellation.