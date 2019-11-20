Open house sees 1,000 applications

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

Troy’s Fall Worldwide Open House saw nearly 1,000 prospective students apply, setting a record for the university’s largest recruitment event.

“Open House is an event we do twice a year where we offer an application fee waiver for anyone who wants to apply,” said Autumn Baggett-Griggs, a web content manager for student services and administration. “It went great; we had in a lot [of] participation from staff on campus.”

According to a survey given after application, Baggett-Griggs said personal notification from Troy staff was the number one reason students found out about the open house.

“We really strive to have a one-on-one connection with prospective students,” she said.

While Troy was short just three applications from reaching 1,000, Baggett-Griggs said she felt confident that number would be surpassed at the next recruitment event.

This semester’s Open House included some separate videos for international students, giving tips on how to get visas and what documents are required to study in the United States.

A date for spring’s Open House is yet to be announced.