Pied Pipers Make Comeback

by PJ Heath

Troy University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is ready to welcome back the celebrated Pied Pipers in their debut back to the stage with “Pipers in the Park,” on Nov. 5.

Since 1970, the Pied Pipers of Troy University’s Theatre and Dance Department have been entertaining young audiences with their high-energy, engaging performances of fables, folktales, fairytales and favorite characters. The ensemble performs across the state of Alabama for young audiences as they sing, dance and wear colorful costumes to tell classic children’s stories such as “The Three Little Pigs” and “The Tortoise and the Hare.” This year, there are 17 thespians in the Pied Pipers group.

The Pied Pipers have been put on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they are ready to make a triumphant return to the theatre.

John Ingram, a freshman theatre major from Bainbridge, Georgia, is the only freshman in the Pied Pipers ensemble and says he is ready to experience the full momentum of “Pipers in the Park.”

“I love performing, and being able to perform in front of an audience and return to a sense of normalcy after the pandemic is exciting,” Ingram said. “I have missed performing for larger audiences, and everyone in the ensemble is so welcoming and loving.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity and ability to perform with this wonderful group.”

With flashy movements and vivid costumes, not only do the performers get to take away future career experience, but they also have the opportunity to ignite the imagination of the young audiences and inspire a love of theatre.

Performers say this ensemble is every child’s favorite storybook coming to life in a lively way that holds the attention of children ranging from Pre-K-third grade.

Soon, audiences will be able to partake in the entertainment and excitement of a 50-year Troy University tradition. The “Pipers in the Park” performance is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Janice Hawkins Park Ampitheater from 8 a.m. to noon.

Photo by University Relations