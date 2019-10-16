Pike County United Appeal hosting a Halloween costume photo contest to raise money for its agencies

by

(CONTRIBUTED/ Emma Daniel)

The photo used for this story is representing Halloween costumes on Troy’s campus and is not entered into the PCUA photo contest.

Andrea Hammack

Staff Writer

As Halloween approaches, many are searching for ways to dress up and get creative. The Pike County United Appeal (PCUA) is helping with just that by hosting a costume photo contest.

“We think it will be fun for everyone,” says Melinda Conner, the secretary of PCUA. “Our goal is to get the word out for Pike County United Appeal and to raise money for our agencies.”

Conner says the organization plays a big role in the community.

“Pike County United Appeal is a non-profit organization that supports 17 agencies in Pike County, some of which include 4-H, American Red Cross, Humane Society of Pike County, Salvation Army, and more,” she says.

This is the first time the organization has put together this type of fundraiser, but Conner thinks people will be able to have fun with it while supporting a good cause.

The PCUA has also been working hard to get the word out for the fundraiser.

“We have been on WTBF radio, Good Morning LA on channel 2 with Troy Cable, Trojanvision, and an article in the Troy Messenger,” Connor said. “We are also on Facebook.”

The contest has three categories: people (both adults and children), businesses/groups, and pets.

Grand prizes will be awarded for each of the three categories.

There is a $5 submission fee and a $1 voting fee.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. and voting ends Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone can enter or vote by going to www.gogophotocontest.com/unitedappealcostumecontest.