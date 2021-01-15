Police investigate death at Troy University

by

An active death investigation is underway on Troy University’s campus Friday morning according to the Troy University police chief.

A male student was found near Sorrell Chapel Friday morning and reported to police at 8:47 a.m., Chief George Beaudry said.

The university has also confirmed this in a statement.

According to the university, the name of the student is not be released at this time, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Both Beaudry and the university believe there is no threat to the campus.

Campus remains blocked off between Malone Hall and Sorrell Chapel.

