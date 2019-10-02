Rec center opening delayed

by

Sarah Mountain

Staff Writer

The opening date for the new Trojan Fitness Center has been postponed to an undetermined date, according to university officials.

Previously, the opening date was set for this month, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the building will not be complete for a few more months, according to Shane Tatum, director of health and wellness at Troy University.

“During any construction project, sometimes materials can be delayed or have to be manufactured, and other unexpected delays cause materials to arrive late and effect the schedule,” Tatum said.

According to Tatum, setting the new opening date is reliant on when the fire and safety inspection is performed.

“Once we know that we can move equipment into the center and start making final preparations,” Tatum said. “I know that Whaley Construction is working overtime to get the facility to the finish.”

According to University Relations, after the ground breaking in January of 2018, the center was anticipated to take 18 months to complete. While no official date has recently been set to open, Tatum said that it could be late in the fall semester or very early into the spring semester.

“I am a little bit upset that I will personally not get to use the facility as I graduate this December,” said Zoey Rowell, a senior psychology major from Pensacola, Florida. “However, it will without a doubt be an amazing feature for other students who I hope get to enjoy it.”

“I can’t wait for the new fitness center to open,” said Zechariah Johns, a junior computer sciences major from Niceville, Florida. “It’ll be nice for all students to have access to the same quality and variety of equipment that is in the athletes’ gym in the stadium towers.”

