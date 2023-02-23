RECIPE: Microwave Oatmeal Bars

by Lenora Hollinghead
Microwave Oatmeal Bars are a great dorm snack or a quick breakfast on the go!
Ingredients
2 cups quick-cooking oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/4 corn syrup
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine oats and brown sugar. Stir in butter and corn syrup. Press into a greased 9-in. square microwave-safe dish.
Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1-1/2 minutes. Rotate a half turn; microwave 1-1/2 minutes longer. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Microwave at 30% power for about 4-1/2 minutes or until chips are glossy; spread chocolate evenly over top.
Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes before cutting.
Enjoy!
