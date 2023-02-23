RECIPE: Microwave Oatmeal Bars

by Lenora Hollinghead

Microwave Oatmeal Bars are a great dorm snack or a quick breakfast on the go!

Ingredients

2 cups quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 corn syrup

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine oats and brown sugar. Stir in butter and corn syrup. Press into a greased 9-in. square microwave-safe dish.

Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1-1/2 minutes. Rotate a half turn; microwave 1-1/2 minutes longer. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Microwave at 30% power for about 4-1/2 minutes or until chips are glossy; spread chocolate evenly over top.

Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes before cutting.

Enjoy!