Recipe: Vegan Lasagna in a Jar

by PJ Heath

INGREDIENTS

• 2 pasta lasagna sheets

• ¾ cup (6 fl oz/180g) water

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 3 tablespoon pizza sauce

• 4 tablespoon vegan ricotta cheese

• 3 tablespoon spinach, uncooked

• 1 tablespoon vegan grated cheese

• fresh basil optional

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Roughly break the pasta sheets and place in a large microwavable mug.

2. Cover with water and olive oil.

3. Microwave for 3-4 min or until the pasta is tender.

4. Once cooked drain away the cooking water and remove the pasta from the mug.

5. Add 1 tablespoons pizza sauce and spread on the bottom of your mug.

6. Add a layer of pasta, layer of spinach, topping of choice(optional) and vegan ricotta.

7. Repeat the layers all the way to the top of the mug.

8. Once you get to the top, sprinkle grated vegan cheddar on top.

9. Place in the microwave and cook for 2 ½ – 3 minutes or until the lasagna is heated through.

10. Let cool for a couple minutes and enjoy!