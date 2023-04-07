Record Match for Trojans

by Braden Chalker

The Troy men’s golf team came out victorious at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate Tournament, which took place at Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, during March 27-29.

Not only were the Trojans victorious, but they also tied a school record. Troy shot 24-under par and ultimately won by 22 shots.

Troy picked up where it left off while in South Carolina after finishing in second place at the Auburn Tiger Invitational and fourth-place tie at the Florida State Seminole Intercollegiate.

Troy finished the final round with a score of 11-under after finishing 12-under in the previous round.

UConn led the way with 59 combined birdies to Troy’s 57, but Troy broke away from the Huskies with 183 pars compared to UConn’s 152.

Several Trojans stood out at the tournament as four of Troy’s own finished in the top-10 overall.

Brantley Scott finished with 15 birdies, which was good for second place individually.

Behind Scott, Jason Quinlan finished with 14 birdies while Jake Springer tallied 12.

Troy shot 287-276-277—840 throughout the tournament.