by

Kennedy Roy

News Editor

Troy alumnus Mayor Jason Reeves was re-elected to his office Tuesday night after a campaign against Tyrone “Red” Moultry. Reeves won with a decisive 74% of the vote, winning his third consecutive term. He has held the position of Troy’s mayor since 2012 and has a focus on economic development. His opponent Moultry, a Troy native and local pastor, ran on the platform of affordable housing and voiced concerns about the unemployment rate.