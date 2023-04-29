Reflecting on the past four years

by Sheldon Bloom

When I reflect on my time at Troy University, I am reminded of the profound effect that being here has had on me. When I accepted my scholarship for the fall of 2019, I didn’t realize that I would be embarking on what might be the single greatest journey of change and self-growth that I have ever experienced.

I never imagined that my short time here would so profoundly alter me, and although it was just four short years ago, I can’t help but feel entirely different from the lad I was when I first arrived. I’ve grown in my sense of responsibility as well as in my sense of purpose; I’ve improved in my confidence, both as a professional and as a person; And most importantly, I’ve fostered relationships with some of the best people I have ever known, and probably ever will know.

My time here at Troy University has provided me with countless unique experiences, both good and bad, that have shaped me into the man I am today. Of those experiences, one of my favorites has undoubtedly been the time I spent working as a writer for The Tropolitan.

About halfway through my junior year, a friend of mine approached me and informed me that the Troy University newspaper was hiring new journalists, and she recommended I apply due to my long-standing passion for writing. I would finish my application later that week, and in January of 2022, I received word that I would be writing as a member of the news team.

I did not know it at the time, but working for the news would eventually become the best job I ever had. At first, I found working on the paper to be difficult, and I questioned whether or not I even enjoyed it at all. Writing weekly articles seemed to be a daunting task, but it was only because I lacked the skills as both a professional and a writer to adequately perform my duties.

This would not last long, however, as over the course of the next three semesters, I interviewed numerous people, wrote countless articles, and vastly grew as a journalist and person. Over this period of professional development, I learned the importance of speaking confidently, particularly to those I don’t know. I learned to articulate myself more clearly, as I now recognize the importance of being well-spoken.

And above all else, I learned that working does not have to feel like a chore if it is something you genuinely enjoy doing. This job is one of the only ones I’ve ever had that I can truly say was a pleasurable experience, and it is my goal to eventually derive that same enjoyment from my career.

As I prepare to enter the workforce, I cannot help but feel indebted to the Tropolitan for teaching me the many lessons I have learned throughout my time here. Working for the Trop has been one of my proudest and most developmental endeavors yet, and I’m forever thankful to those who provided me with the opportunity to do so.

Working here has been an absolute pleasure, and it will serve as a benchmark for what a job can and should be in the many years to come. This experience has truly been one of the most interesting and exciting yet, and the past two years have been some of the most enjoyable of my life.

A huge thank you to everyone who has worked with me these past two years, inside and outside the Tropolitan office. You all have had more of a profound effect on me than I ever could have anticipated. Go Trojans!