Run to raise breast cancer awareness

by

Sarah Mountain

Staff Writer

The Troy University Relay for Life is holding a breast cancer awareness glow color run on Oct. 24 in the Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park to raise money and awareness of the fight against cancer.

The Relay for Life event on campus was organized last year by Emily Tew, a junior elementary education major from Headland. This year, Kassie Waddy, a junior elementary education major from Panama City, and Alena Donald, a sophomore social work major from Hoover, decided to continue the organization by directing a color run during breast cancer awareness month.

According to the official Troy University Relay social media account, the organization holds many events annually for cancer research fundraising but is holding this special event in honor of October being breast cancer awareness month.

“We wanted to make it (cancer awareness) fun for college students,” Waddy said. “Breast cancer has touched so many people, and we want to bring awareness and raise money.

“Many of my close family friends have passed away from breast cancer, so this event holds a special place in my heart.”

However, Waddy hopes all students will participate and support the organization, whether they know someone who has had the disease.

“I wanted to get involved in something on campus that’s for a good cause,” Kordel Anderson, a junior sports management major from Troy said. “I understand that a lot of people and their families are affected by cancer.

“I just want to help any way that I can.”

“We are hoping to have a lot of student participation to help us raise money and have fun, glowing environment,” Donald said. “We also want more people to know about the organization because more people equal more funds for cancer research.”

Individuals and organizations alike are encouraged to come out, according to Waddy, as their fundraising goal is set at $4,000.

Individual participants can enter for $5, and groups of 30 can enter for $100. Registration opens at 6 p.m., and the run will start at 7 p.m.

Donald says all runners are encouraged to wear white, as the glow-in-the-dark colors will show up the best on them.

The walk will start at Janice Hawkins Park and go around campus by the Trojan Center, past the new roundabout, and end at the main quad.

Anyone interested in registering for the run or with questions can contact Kassie Waddy at kwaddy@troy.edu or Alena Donald at adonald@troy.edu. Updates and more information can be found on the relay’s Instagram page @troyurelay.