Sally sets sights for South

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

Hurricane Sally was expected to hit Alabama at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service, bringing with it concerns of severe weather in Troy.

Troy University moved all in-person classes online for Wednesday and Thursday. The top concern, according to the Pike County Emergency Management Agency, was flooding.

“There’s a lot of rain in this system, and so, we can expect eight to 10 inches of rain – maybe even more in some areas,” said EMA Director and Troy University’s Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves.

Reeves said for students to be prepared for road closures, toppled trees and possible power outages.

“You never can rule out thunderstorms with an embedded tornado in them,” Reeves said Tuesday, adding, “We’re not seeing that wide spread, yet, but it (Hurricane Sally) hasn’t made landfall, and as the day goes on we’ll probably have a better indication of what we’re going to be faced with.”

If weather does intensify, students and Pike County residents can bunker down in a safe place if they fear their living space is dangerous. The ground floor of the Trojan Center is available, as well as two storm shelters in Rushing Hall. Off-campus, the Troy Rec Center will be open, as well as a shelter in Meeksville.

“Check on it, be weather alert, be weather aware,” Reeves said.

Reeves asked students to monitor the Troy SOS text message system, as well as to keep an eye on local news media, weather alarms and apps.

This information in this story was accurate as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.