SGA celebrates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Week

by Rylee Bamberger

From marching across campus to playing casino games, the Student Government Association (SGA) sponsored several events to celebrate and embrace Troy University’s diverse student body as part of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion week.

“This week is dedicated to showing Trojans how important it is to connect with others no matter their race or background,” said Teyshaun Williams, the Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee on the SGA Cabinet, and a junior cybersecurity major from Hoover, Alabama. “We will have various events that unite us while also tackling important topics.”-

Troy University has students from over 60 countries on campus, with more than 70 languages spoken every day on campus.

The SGA often partners with the university’s Center for International Programs to unify and educate the student body on the variety of different cultures who make up Troy University..

Events included a movie showing of “The Butler,” a unity walk around campus and a casino night. According to Williams, these events were designed to encourage students from different backgrounds to have fun together while building relationships.

DEI Week is one of many ways that Troy builds a united community, but students say, acceptance starts before stepping on campus.

“When I was accepted into the university, the first line said, ‘Welcome to the Trojan family,’” said Emeric Vuattier, a freshman majoring in business management from Lille, France. “This was very good for me because before I stepped onto campus, I felt like I was already in their family.”

However, DEI week is about more than international students. DEI week also emphasizes the importance on accepting students of different races and genders .

Troy University has a diverse student body, with 47% of students being people of color and 64% of all students being women. Some students said they looked at these demographics before choosing colleges because they wanted to feel at home.

“I like seeing people that look like me and share my background,” said Ahmad Robinson, a freshman majoring in Broadcast Journalism from Dothan, Alabama. “I like being surrounded by people that I know can understand me.”

Aliceh Long, a sophomore criminal justice major, said DEI week is important for educational opportunities and for developing empathy.

“We must accept different perspectives and opinions,” Long said. “Not everyone is from the same place or think the same way, so you have to be open to accept those different perspectives.