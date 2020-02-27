SGA Election: Jayjohn voted president

by

The Student Government Association (SGA) executive elections saw Nicole Jayjohn, a junior marine biology major from Daphne, Alabama, elected president winning 65.23% of the votes. Jayjohn defeated Asem Abdelfattah who recieved 34.77% of the votes. Jayjohn currently serves as the SGA vice president of internal affairs.

A total of 1,625 votes were cast for the presidential election.

“I am so honored and blessed for this opportunity, and I’m so thankful to the students,” Jayjohn said. “I want to say it was a great race against my opponent — he put up a great campaign.

“I’m looking forward to this next year to improve the student body and SGA’s relationship, bring about positivity and unity, and implement the ideas students want.”

Carter Ray was elected executive vice president with 57.80% of the votes. Tim Showalter was elected executive secretary with 58.81% of the votes. Tanner Duffell was elected vice president of internal affairs with 58.44% of the votes.

Dominic Williams, who ran unopposed, was elected vice president of campus affairs.