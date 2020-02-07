SGA passes election bills

by

(Photo/ Zenith Shrestha)

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association passed legislation renaming key positions in its executive board and relaxing election campaign material rules.

Back in November, the senate approved of altering the names of the SGA executive board, but this change required a student vote as it was a constitutional amendment.

During the Jan. 22 election, the student body voted to alter the names as follows:

The vice president of Campus Activities is now the vice president of Campus Affairs; the director of administration is now the executive secretary; the director of representation is now the vice president of Internal Affairs.

“I think it really kind of clears up what each office does,” said Molly Grace Womack, a senior accounting major from Trussville, Alabama.. “With the other names, there was kind of some questions as to what duties are underneath that office, and this name change kind of clears that up a little bit.”

On Jan. 14, the senate amended its Code of Laws which stated that campaign materials, such as posters, could not be hung before 12 a.m. the day after applications were due. Now, candidates may post materials after 10 p.m., allowing an additional two hours, which took effect in last week’s senate vacancy election.

“That night I was able to put up my graphics — I could put my face out there before people went to sleep,” Matthew Taylor, a newly sworn in SGA Senator and sophomore risk management insurance major from Montgomery, Alabama, said. “To be able to do that definitely helped.”

The SGA is regulating where candidates can place campaign flyers, posters and other promotional materials.

“We also have a rule that you can’t place any campaign materials within 25 feet of the SGA and Student Involvement Office, and that just keeps us a neutral zone, that’s what we want to be,” Womack, the SGA’s executive vice president said. “We are the voice for the students, so we’re going to try and keep this area neutral.”

The SGA meets each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Hawkins Hall. Meetings are open to the student body.