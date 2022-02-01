SGA plans for new semester

Oluwaseun Omotayo

News Editor

As it gets closer to the end of their tenure, members of the executive cabinet of the Student Government Association look forward to how much can be accomplished with the limited time left.

“At the moment, SGA is working on preparing for Mr. and Miss Trojan Pride, Most Outstanding Women, and the Senate vacancy elections,” said Tim Showalter, the executive vice-president for the SGA.

“In addition, the different committees within SGA are brainstorming ways that we can reach out to the student body.

“This semester, SGA wants to be involved on campus through events and TC tables so that other students can find us more accessible and approachable.”

As the student body goes into the new semester, members of the board and different committees are focused on organizing events to promote cooperation on campus.

“This semester, we look forward to continuing the momentum and fun we had last semester to this semester,” said Maxwell George, the executive president of the SGA.

“We plan on having several events throughout the semester pertaining to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Along with that, we plan on hosting more pep rallies to allow students to cheer on and support our sports teams.”

As things get busier, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed, so the SGA wants to encourage students to reach out.

Showalter encourages students to seek help if they need it and get involved as best as they can.

“Troy has some great tutoring and counseling services on campus,” Showalter said.

“As we move forward into 2022, I believe that it’s important that we start this semester off by being aware of the resources available to us.”

George recommends students join an organization and strive to lock in early on assignments.

“If you do these things, it will line you up to have a great semester,” George said.

The current SGA is grateful for many things and can boast of several accomplishments.

Apart from moving into a new Senate chamber, the organization has been able to effect change on campus and within the community.

“I am very proud of the bills we passed and the progress we were able to make within our committees for the welfare of the student body,” Showalter said.

According to George, one of the SGA’s finest moments was collecting more than 2,000 canned foods during a community service project.

Students can contact the SGA with ideas or concerns by reaching out to sga@troy.edu.