Share your voice with the Trop

by

Emma Daniel

Editor-in-Chief

When I walked into my first Tropolitan staff meeting, I fell in love immediately.

Something told me, “You’re going to be here for a while.”

Reader, the mysterious voice inside my head was right—it’s my fourth year with the Tropolitan, and most who know me would consider the simple concept of newspapers to be a personality trait of mine.

I was inspired by student journalists who were committed to getting the important news to the correct audience—that tradition still holds true to this day.

Everyone I’ve ever met at the Tropolitan has a dedication and drive for the story, or the photo, or the concept or the event.

A passion to tell a story and tell it correctly drives us all.

Just during my two previous years as news editor, the Tropolitan has made leaps and bounds in coveragefor students, by students.

We began creating more web-friendly content, moving to cover more breaking news as it happens and encouraging conversation between staff and students.

I’m incredibly thankful for everyone within the journalism department for the wonderful, real-life examples of dedicated journalists.

This year, the Tropolitan aims to really solidify its relationship with the Trojan community. By now, many students are familiar with some of our writers and editors, and we intend to continue that trend and make sure we can remain friendly faces for everyone on campus.

We urge any students to reach out with concerns or questions using our Facebook page or the emails on the headers of our print edition.

And if you want to join us as a contributor, the door is always open.

Don’t worry, we aren’t exclusive to journalism students—our last editor-in-chief was an economics and mathematics major!

My former editors-in-chief helped me along every step of the way, and your editors at the Tropolitan will do the same thing, whether you’re interested in writing, photography, editing, marketing or design.

We’ll be continuing our effort to get you important stories as soon as they happen, and we intend to do our part to make this university even better. An informed community is an integral part of a healthy community.

Stick with us. You’ll stay informed.