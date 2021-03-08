Sigma Alpha Sigma calling for Hygiene Drive donations

Codi Clemmons

Staff Writer

Sigma Alpha Sigma (SAS) is a service organization based in Troy’s social work department.

Recently, members who intern in the Troy community noticed that multiple organizations needed donations and supplies.

The members created a Hygiene Drive that is being used to collect needed items for a couple of organizations in Alabama.

The Hygiene Drive helps the Penelope House and the House of Ruth. Both are safe places for women, including those who are victims of domestic violence.

The Hygiene Drive is also helping Troy Church, which supports the Troy City Schools.

“Our members for SAS are required to get four hours of volunteer work each school year,” said president of Sigma Alpha Sigma, Blair Elizabeth Bishop, a senior majoring in social work, from Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

“COVID has made that harder to achieve, so we have started doing a lot more donation drives than actual volunteer work in the community.”

As Bishop’s second semester as president, she has been very creative figuring out ways to be involved with the community and work around COVID.

Sigma Alpha Sigma’s entire purpose is to serve the community. While COVID has made accomplishing the group’s goals tricky, members are continuing to work and give back when and where they can.

Last semester, SAS held a Toy Drive for the Pike County Department of Human Resources.

They received a little more than 50 toy donations. This semester, SAS hopes to receive about the same number of donations, if not more. The organization will split the donations among

different organizations.

The inspiration to help the Penelope House came from treasurer of Sigma Alpha Sigma, Breley Rhodes, a senior majoring in social work from Mobile, Alabama. While interning at the Penelope House, she noticed the shelter needed many items.

“I knew that helping the Penelope House would be a great service for the community of Troy and it would also be a good help for members of Sigma Alpha Sigma,” Rhodes said.

“Troy students can help by bringing donations to our drop off box in the social work offices in Wright Hall, by donating monetarily if that is easier, or even by just spreading the word,” Bishop said. “We are even taking used women’s clothes for the Penelope House so, if people feel driven to give but don’t have the means to buy anything, they could donate old clothes they do not

wear anymore.”

This drive will not only benefit the Troy community, but also the Dothan and Mobile communities.

The donations will go to women and children in need.